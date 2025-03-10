Warning to shoppers as pickpockets target Castleford town centre and Junction 32

Police are warning shoppers in Castleford to be vigilant following reports of pickpockets in the area.

West Yorkshire Police say they have received recent reports of people being targeted in Castleford town centre and Junction 32 on Saturday.

Purses containing cash and bank cards were stolen from two victims’ handbags at J32 shopping outlet.

They did not realise their purses had been stolen until they returned home.

Another purse was stolen from a victim’s handbag in Castleford town centre.

The suspect was described as a white female, late teens/early 20s, wearing all black clothing and had long dark hair.

All the victims were elderly women.

Police are urging people to be aware of their surroundings in busy shops, markets and shopping centres because they are ideal places for pickpockets, as it’s easier for them to brush past people, take items and blend into the crowd.

Pick pockets can sometimes work in groups.

Checklist:

• Keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times. Attach purse bells to your purse, the bells will alert you should anyone try and remove it from your bag.

• Carry bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest.

• Return cards to your purse or wallet quickly and zip it up or button it.

• Do use a money belt if you’re carrying a significant quantity of cash.