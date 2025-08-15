“We will miss his big smile”: Family of man who died following drive-by shooting on Doncaster Road in Wakefield pay tribute as police release name of victim

A man who died following a shooting in Wakefield on Tuesday night (August 12) has been named as Dale Stogden, known as Brett, who was aged 50 and from Wakefield.

His daughters said: “We are in complete shock at the loss of our dad in such horrific violent circumstances.

“We will miss him, and our breakfast get togethers. We will miss his big smile. Dad, we hope you are no longer in pain and that you can rest in peace. We will always love and miss you. “We would like to ask the person who took our dad’s life so cruelly, please hand yourself in then we can have some closure and lay him to rest.”

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are determined to get answers for Brett’s family and ensure that those involved in this senseless crime are brought to justice.

“I would like to extend my thanks again to those who have already provided information to assist this investigation. I would like to reassure you that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and all available lines of enquiry are being followed up.

“We are continuing to appeal to any motorists who were in the Doncaster Road area of Wakefield between 9.30pm and 9.45pm to check dashcam footage.

“From our enquiries, we believe the vehicle used in this incident, the Toyota RAV4, was abandoned in Dunbar Street in the immediate aftermath of the shooting so again we are keen to speak to any motorists or others in the area who has seen anyone in the street from around 9.40pm that night.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/13XM020125W60-PO1

A murder investigation was launched on Wednesday following the fatal shooting.

Police received a report at 9.43pm on Tuesday (August 12) that a man had been seriously injured after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road near to the BP petrol station.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.