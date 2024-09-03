Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A junior football club in Wakefield has said it is devastated after losing possibly thousands of pounds worth of equipment in an arson attack

Crofton Juniors AFC, based at The Sidings Complex, said it discovered one of its storage containers, storing equipment including goals, nets, flags and other essential equipment, had been destroyed in the fire, which happened on August 30.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said an offence of arson has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing.

Dan Hodgson, Vice Chairman of Crofton Juniors AFC, said the fire appears to have been started by setting a large fire around the container, which then ignited the equipment inside.

Fire crews putting out the fire.

He said: “Unfortunately, the fire destroyed equipment we use for our annual gala, an event we had just completed to raise money for the club to cover our many increasing costs – mainly for winter facilities."

Dan said the estimated cost of the damage has yet to be fully calculated, however numerous sets of goals, corner flags and kitchen equipment – all essential for the club’s gala – were either burnt or melted.

"The loss is significant for our club, especially as we rely heavily on donations and volunteer efforts,” he said.

“It’s been incredibly upsetting for everyone involved, particularly the children.

Just some of the goal’s damaged by the fire

"After a very successful gala and everything our volunteers put into the club, it’s heartbreaking that the funds we raised would have to be spent on the fire damage.

"Our club is a vital part of the community and seeing something we’ve worked so hard to build being damaged like this has been heartbreaking.

"The children of the club also pitch in during the gala, with many volunteering over the weekend. They, along with everyone else involved, were devastated when they saw the damage.”

A fundraising page has since been set up for the club and has already raised more than £6,500 to help replace the container and equipment that was destroyed.

The gala in full swing with hundred of teams in attendance, all the goals that were damages set up.

“The outpouring of support from the community has been a beacon of hope for us all,” Dan said.

"The support we’ve received has been overwhelming. It means the world to us to know that people care enough to help us rebuild.

"The fundraising efforts are not just about restoring what was lost, they also represent the resilience and unity of our community. It’s a reminder that we’re not alone in this and together we can come back stronger.

"This is the third incident of theft attempts and vandalism all at a big cost to a non profit football club, lucky this time we have had the community, grassroots football clubs and local business behind us.”

Gala volunteers just after this years gala.

To donate to the ciub’s fundraising page click here.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report at 7:55pm on 30 August that a storage container belonging to Crofton Juniors AFC had been set on fire at The Sidings, Crofton.

"An offence of arson has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing.

"If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240474365.”