West Yorkshire Police are recruiting Special Constables - here's all you need to know to apply

Would you like to be a Special Constable with West Yorkshire Police?

Well, here's your chance because they are holding a recruitment event this Friday (May 31).

Special Constables have the same powers as a regular police officer, wear the same uniform and equipment and perform a wide range of police duties.

They are expected to provide a quality service at all times and receive full initial and on-going training in order to gain knowledge of the law and develop skills such as communication, quick thinking, team work, problem solving and the ability to cope with the unexpected.

They are usually attached to Safer Neighbourhood Teams where they work in the community carrying out high visibility patrols, making arrests and dealing with anti-social behaviour. They also work at football matches and other public events and assist with other matters such as crime prevention, taking crime reports, witness interviews, enquiries, escorts, youth diversion and transport.

So if you fancy a new challenge and can you spare 16 hours a month to serve your community, here's all you need to know.

How do I apply?

Firstly, you'll ned to be at least 18 years old, have an indefinate right of stay in the UK and meet the standard in relation to any tattoos you might have. Any tattoos must be covered all all times while on duty. New applicants must declare if they have any visible tattoos providing images and a description of the meaning behind them. Tattoos on the face, or visible above the collar line or on the hands may be permitted on a case by case basis

You'll need to complete an application form and provide examples of competencies West Yorkshire Police are looking for.

Then what happens?

Once submitted, your application will be checked to make sure you're eligible for join the Special Constabulary. If you meet the expected standard then your application will move on to the assessment stage.

Assessment stage

You will be emailed an information pack and medical questionnaire which you will have to complete and take with you to an assessment centre. There, you, and other candidates, will take part in a carousel of events where you will be assessed against competencies and other positive indicators to see whether you have the qualities they are looking for in a Special Constable.

The assessments include:

* A 20 minute written exercise where you will be required to write a report based on information provided. You will be assessed according to content, spelling and grammar.

* A 50 minute situational judgement test based on common life situations that you may come across as a Special Constable.

* A 20 minute Competency Based Interview where you will be assessed in four competency areas, based on experiences you have already had of dealing with real life situations

How will I know if I am successful?

You won’t find out immediately whether or not you have been successful. It usually takes up to two weeks before the results are known.

If I’m successful what happens then?

You will be notified by email and you will need to send the details of your referees for references. You will be required to attend for a physical fitness test, a medical, and have a drugs test.

Then what?

Once all of this is completed and approved you will be put on the HR systems where you will be allocated a collar number and you'll be asked to attend an induction session to talk about your training options.

If you're interested in applying to be a Special Constable, click here for the application form.