West Yorkshire Police arrest woman in connection with attempted murder of three children

Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road where three youngsters – two boys and a girl - and a woman were found with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

Now police have revealed that a woman remains under arrest as enquiries continue into the attempted murder of the three children.

“The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate a serious incident at Walpole Road today ( Monday February 6) in which a four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old male baby were found with serious stab injuries.

"The three-month-old baby continues to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries as does the four-year-old girl.

"The two-year-old boy is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

"A 34-year-old woman was treated for injuries and remains under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

DCI Sam Freeman, who is leading the investigation, said: “We continue to carry out extensive enquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.

The incident took place on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, on Monday February 6.

“A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.”

DCI Freeman added: “Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them.