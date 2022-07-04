West Yorkshire Police recruiting more than 220 officers - here's how to apply

You can earn while you learn and get a degree or diploma in the process, or you could take the Direct Entry Detective route if you prefer the idea of being a Detective from the start, rather than being a response or neighbourhood officer.

The Direct Entry Detective Constable Initial Police Learning & Development Programme (IPLDP+) for people who want to be a Detective Constable. This has a starting salary of £24,780 (increasing to a minimum of £27,030 after two years)

The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships (PCDA) for people who do not have a degree. This has a starting salary of £21,654 (increasing to a minimum of £27,030 after three years)

Ever fancied becoming a Police Officer for West Yorkshire Police? Recruitment is now open with a number of entry routes.

The Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) for people who do have a degree. This has a starting salary of £24,780 (increasing to a minimum of £27,030 after two years)

The recruitment campaign is part of the national Uplift scheme which was introduced by the Government to increase officer numbers nationally by 20,000.

West Yorkshire Police have currently recruited 624 officers through Uplift with 228 more needed.

Applications opened today and will close on July 13 and it is hoped the campaign will attract individuals from a range of backgrounds, age and experience.

The force is reaching out to those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds and women as part of the latest recruitment drive in a bid to better represent the communities they serve.

Chief Inspector John Toothill of West Yorkshire Police said: “It is a really exciting time to join the force and there are a number of ways you can apply.

“I have been a police officer for 19 years and have loved every minute, it is challenging but also very rewarding.

“There is so much variety in the job and you are supported every step of the way.

“You get a salary from the moment you start, and you can get a degree through the PCDA route, or a Diploma through the DHEP route, without any student debt!