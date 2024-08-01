West Yorkshire Police share advice following 'handful' of burglaries across Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield Central unit of West Yorkshire Police have shared advice following a rise in burglaries across the district.

Posting to social media, the local policing team said: “We've unfortunately had a handful of burglaries recently where homes have been left insecure.

"Please do not enter or leave your home without locking the door behind you - it doesn't matter if you are only going round the corner or spending time in the rear garden. This also applies to windows. Even windows you think are too small for someone to climb through or are too high up to access.

"It only takes a few seconds for someone to try a door handle, sneak in and remove valuables and keys, so take a couple of seconds to lock the doors and windows behind you.”

The advice follows numerous recent burglaries within the area.

One man was arrested on Monday (July 29) after sneaking into a property on St Johns Avenue and stealing a handbag containing a mobile phone, purse and bank card.

Nearby CCTV showed the same suspect trying the door handle of two neighbouring properties prior to the burglary.

Police have also encouraged vehicle owners to remove valuables from their vehicles when they leave them, and to remember to close the windows fully and lock it.

On July 28, also in the St Johns area, a Sat Nav and parking money was also taken from within a Seat Arona vehicle.

The suspect(s) made off without being seen.

To report a crime, visit: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it

Full advice can be found on the West Yorkshire Police website: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/advice