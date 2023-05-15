West Yorkshire Police staff member charged with Wakefield sexual assault
A West Yorkshire Police staff member is due to appear at court charged with sexual assault.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:15 BST
Matthew Oxby, 48, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services, has been charged with sexual assault of a woman in Wakefield city centre in December 2022 while off-duty.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday, 18 May.
Mr Oxby is currently suspended from duty.