West Yorkshire Police staff member charged with Wakefield sexual assault

A West Yorkshire Police staff member is due to appear at court charged with sexual assault.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th May 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:15 BST

Matthew Oxby, 48, who works in Regional Scientific Support Services, has been charged with sexual assault of a woman in Wakefield city centre in December 2022 while off-duty.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday, 18 May.

Mr Oxby is currently suspended from duty.

A West Yorkshire Police staff member is due to appear at court charged with sexual assault.