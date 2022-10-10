West Yorkshire revealed as 10th most dangerous UK area for catalytic converter thefts

The study, carried out by GoShorty, looked at the number of catalytic converter thefts in each UK area to establish which are the most dangerous areas for this type of crime in the country.

You can view the research in full here: https://goshorty.co.uk/blog/catalytic-converter-thefts/.

London, excluding the City of London, comes out on top as the place with the most catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. Since 2020 there have been 30,128 instances, including those obtained by deception or recovered after a theft. That means that per 100,000 licensed vehicles in London there have been 502 thefts since 2020.

Police tape

In second place, Hertfordshire is one of the most affected areas when it comes to thefts of catalytic converters. The Hertfordshire Constabulary recorded that 2,130 catalytic converters have been stolen since 2020. For every 100,000 licensed vehicles, there were 294 thefts in the last three years.

In third place, the jurisdiction of Bedfordshire Police, including Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, and Luton, is one of the areas most experiencing catalytic converter thefts. With a total of 919 recorded catalytic converters stolen, there were 211 thefts per 100,000 licensed vehicles.

Somerset, Bath, North East Somerset, Bristol, North Somerset, and South Gloucestershire are the areas where catalytic converter thefts are rising the most - from 2020 to 2021 there was a 456% increase in stolen catalytic converters.