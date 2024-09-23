Westgate assault: Four teenagers arrested following serious assault on man in Wakefield city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four teenage boys have been arrested following a serious assault in Wakefield city centre on Sunday morning (September 22).

Police were called at 5:48am yesterday to reports that a man had been assaulted on Westgate, in Wakefield city centre.

It was reported that the victim had been punched to the face and that one of the group involved had used the front tyre of the bike he was riding to further injure the man while he was on the floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for multiple head and facial injuries, which are not being treated as life-threatening.

Police were called at 5:48am yesterday following reports that a man had been assaulted on Westgate.

Four males, aged 13, 15, 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and were interviewed and released on conditional bail.

Detectives from Wakefield District CID are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward who have seen the assault or the events surrounding it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240516267.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.