Westgate assault: Four teenagers arrested following serious assault on man in Wakefield city centre
Police were called at 5:48am yesterday to reports that a man had been assaulted on Westgate, in Wakefield city centre.
It was reported that the victim had been punched to the face and that one of the group involved had used the front tyre of the bike he was riding to further injure the man while he was on the floor.
The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital and treated for multiple head and facial injuries, which are not being treated as life-threatening.
Four males, aged 13, 15, 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and were interviewed and released on conditional bail.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID are keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward who have seen the assault or the events surrounding it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240516267.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.