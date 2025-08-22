A Castleford store where customers were caught on camera buying smuggled tobacco has lost its licence.

Councillors revoked the premises licence at Family Food Centre after being shown CCTV footage of the illegal activity.

Police and Wakefield Council officers highlighted a series of further breaches which they discovered during the investigation at the shop on Smawthorne Lane.

The investigation was launched after West Yorkshire Police officers went to the shop on June 7 and seized three illegal packets of cigarettes after witnessing them being sold to a customer.

A licensing panel was told that officers suspected more illicit items were hidden at the premises but none were discovered during a search.

Officers then seized CCTV footage from the shop which was shown at the hearing.

Licensing officer PC Chris Schofield said the clips, from May 14, 15 and 31, showed customers entering the store before the licence holder, Herish Hama Salih Qadir, went to a private area.

Mr Qadir could then be seen returning and handing over what appeared to be illegal tobacco in exchange for cash.

Officers returned to the store on August 3 to hand over an evidence bundle ahead of the licensing hearing.

Councillors were told the officers again saw Mr Qadir “handing an unknown male an item” which they believed to be illegal cigarettes.

Police carried out another search but nothing further was seized.

Officers asked to view the CCTV footage but Mr Qadir said he did not know how to operate the system.

PC Schofield said further licensing breaches at the store included a failure to keep staff training records and incident log books.

He said staff did not appear to operate a ‘challenge 25’ proof of age policy and there was also footage which appeared to showed alcohol being sold which was above the permitted strength.

The officer said: “I would suggest that the evidence quite clearly shows repeated involvement in the sale of counterfeit cigarettes by the licence holder, serious breaches of the licensing schedule and ongoing criminal activity.”

Mr Qadir told the hearing that he only sold legal cigarettes at the store.

He explained that he kept some products in a private area to prevent them from being stolen.

Council licensing officer Paul Dean rejected Mr Qadir’s claims, saying the CCTV footage clearly showed the items were illegal in the UK as they were brightly coloured and not in plain packaging.

He said: “To say that staff were selling legal products is clearly not a truthful statement. The CCTV clearly shows Mr Qadir involved in illegal activity

Paul Jaques, the council’s senior legal advisor, said: “The committee considers the sale of illegal tobacco at licensed premises to be serious and irresponsible.

“The explanations provided by the licence holder are not accepted.

“It is the committee’s view that such failures are not acceptable and such criminality clearly undermines the licensing objectives.

“Given the serious nature of the illegal sales at the premises, and on the evidence put before the committee, they have decided to revoke the premises licence.”