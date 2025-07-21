Why police were in Pontefract town centre this morning: Man in critical condition after being assaulted in Horsefair
Detectives are investigating the serious assault outside a pub in Horsefair.
Police were called shortly after 1.15am by the ambulance service.
The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition.
A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.
Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID and anyone with information is asked to contact either online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250413326.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.