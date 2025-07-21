A man is in critical condition in hospital after being assaulted in Pontefract this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are investigating the serious assault outside a pub in Horsefair.

Police were called shortly after 1.15am by the ambulance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 40s was seriously assaulted on Horsefair in the early hours of this morning.

A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries remain ongoing with Wakefield CID and anyone with information is asked to contact either online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250413326.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.