A widower told a court he has been left “heartbroken” after an addict broke into his home and stole his late wife’s jewellery - including the wedding ring she wore for 57 years.

The emotional statement from the pensioner was read out at Leeds Crown Court as Mark Scoffins awaited his sentence for the callous break-in.

Scoffins, a drug addict and self-confessed alcoholic, stole the man’s wallet, the musical jewellery box containing the ring and even an urn containing his pet dog’s ashes. He later said he could not remember breaking in, or what he did with the ring that had such sentimental value.

Prosecutor Zanisha Herbert read out the victim’s statement. She said: “It left me broken-hearted and distressed, the loss of my late wife’s jewellery. The ring she wore through 57 years of marriage, and never being able to see the ring that symbolised the never-ending love.”

Scoffins broke into the man's home on Manor View while he was sleeping and stole items, including his late wife's wedding ring. (library pics by National World / Google Maps) | National World / Google Maps

The court heard that the elderly man, who lives on Manor View in Castleford, had fallen asleep on the afternoon of March 11, and woke up several hours later to find his front door open. On closer inspection he realised his wallet that contained £200 was missing, along with the jewellery box and urn.

A neighbour later said she saw Scoffins stumbling around outside the property shortly before 6pm, and recognised him from a photo she previously saw on Facebook. She saw him drop the urn and it smashed, and she asked what he was doing. He swore at her and began walking towards her, but she drove off in her car.

Blood found at the scene matched 38-year-old Scoffins and he was arrested, but said he could not remember anything. He was detained and held on remand. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds.

Scoffins, of Lodge Avenue, Castleford, admitted a charge of dwelling burglary and has 27 previous convictions to his name for 41 offences, although most are for acquisitive offending such as petty thefts. He has no previous burglary offences on his record.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister James Holding, after the judge, Recorder Marco Giuliani, said he would give Scoffins a suspended sentence. He acknowledged he had a drink and drugs problem which he was now addressing while on remand.

But he told him: “It was your drug and alcohol-fuelled desire to break into someone’s home and seek money and items you could sell to feed your habit. It has destroyed this man’s memories of his wife and you can’t even remember what you have done with it. If it ever comes back to you, please have the decency to tell someone so there is a chance it can be recovered.”