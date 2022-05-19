Witness appeal after man assaulted at Ferrybridge Service Station

It happened at the Moto Service Station in Great North Road at about 7.40am on Thursday, May 12 and resulted in a man suffering a hand injury which required hospital treatment.

The suspect was described as being a white male of around 50 years of age.

He was said to be about 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build, with grey hair in a ‘crew cut’ style which was balding in the middle.

The incident happened between two trucks and is believed to have been witnessed by other people.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220255889.