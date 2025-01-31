Witness appeal launched after teenager stabbed then chased by three men through Wakefield

Following the assault, the victim is reported to have been chased by the three males on to Union Street.

Police are looking for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed, then chased through Wakefield.

Police were called yesterday evening, following reports that a teenager had been stabbed outside Lightwaves Leisure Centre.

A spokeperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 6:12pm yesterday (Thursday, January 30) to a report that a male had been stabbed outside Lightwaves leisure centre, Wakefield.

“Following the assault, the 17-year-old victim is reported to have been chased by the three males involved through the bus station and on to Union Street.

“The 17-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

"He has also been arrested for possession of a bladed article in a public place.”

Enquiries are currently ongoing.

If anyone witnessed any part of this incident, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250056905.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.