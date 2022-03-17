Woman, 20, suffers facial injuries in Wakefield pub brawl
A woman suffered facial injuries during an altercation with another woman in a pub in Stanley.
By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:06 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 11:51 am
The incident happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, March 5.
A 20-year-old woman suffered facial injuries following an altercation with another woman in The Travellers Rest pub on Lake Lock Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact PC 4341 Toon at Wakefield District Police on 101, or by using the LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13220121065.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.