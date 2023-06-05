The 21-year-old woman, who has not been identified by police, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the B6128 Wakefield Road in Horbury in the early hours of November 13 2021, when she lost control on a bend and crashed into a stationary vehicle and a wall.

Elliott Lemm, a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The crash also caused injuries to a man and a woman.

In a statement following the incident, Elliott’s family said: "Elliott was gorgeous and vibrant and always the life and soul of any party."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 21-year-old will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on June 23 after being summonsed by postal requisition to appear on charges of causing death by dangerous driving and two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving