Woman admits causing serious Westgate crash that left police officer hurt

Karolina Serafin admitted the offences over the collision in which a woman was left in a critical condition.

Two men, one a serving police officer, were also hurt in the incident on Westgate, Wakefield, on July 11 this year.

Serafin, 24, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, was the driver of a Renault Megane which crashed near the Black Horse pub.

The Megane on Westgate following the smash.

The defendant appeared before Leeds Crown Court via a videolink from HMP New Hall for the brief plea hearing.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 8 to allow for victim impact statements, toxicology reports and video evidence to be prepared.

The court heard two of the victims also wished to attend court for the sentencing hearing.

Serafin was returned to custody after the hearing.

The collision took place at 1.24am and involved a Renault Megane and a police van.