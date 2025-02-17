Woman arrested following road collision in Pontefract that left taxi driver hospitalised

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:13 BST
Police were called to Jubilee Way on Saturday night.Police were called to Jubilee Way on Saturday night.
A woman has been arrested following a crash in Pontefract over the weekend.

Police were called to Jubilee Way, on Saturday (February 15) night, following reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 10.15pm on Saturday, February 15 police in Wakefield attended a road traffic collision on Jubilee Way, Pontefract involving a car and a taxi.

“The man driving the taxi was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

A woman believed to be the driver of the car was arrested at the scene.

She was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (February 17).

