Woman arrested following road collision in Pontefract that left taxi driver hospitalised
Police were called to Jubilee Way, on Saturday (February 15) night, following reports of a road traffic collision.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 10.15pm on Saturday, February 15 police in Wakefield attended a road traffic collision on Jubilee Way, Pontefract involving a car and a taxi.
“The man driving the taxi was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
A woman believed to be the driver of the car was arrested at the scene.
She was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (February 17).