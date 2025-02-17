Woman arrested following road collision in Pontefract that left taxi driver hospitalised

Police were called to Jubilee Way on Saturday night.

Police were called to Jubilee Way, on Saturday (February 15) night, following reports of a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 10.15pm on Saturday, February 15 police in Wakefield attended a road traffic collision on Jubilee Way, Pontefract involving a car and a taxi.

“The man driving the taxi was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

A woman believed to be the driver of the car was arrested at the scene.

She was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (February 17).