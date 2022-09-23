Woman jailed and given criminal behaviour order over crime spree at shops in Castleford town centre

Carly Sherwood, 33, of Redhill Avenue, Castleford, received a 20-week prison sentence, at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 13 after joint action was taken by Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Police for her persistent anti-social behaviour.

Between August 5 and September 2 this year, Sherwood stole items on eight separate occasions with a total value of £411, from Wilko on Carlton Street and Peacocks in Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, in Castleford.

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) prevents her from entering Wilko, Carlton Street, B&M Bargains Albion Street and Carlton Lanes Shopping centre.

Sherwood has 23 previous convictions for 61 offences with 23 for theft.

Under the terms of the CBO, Sherwood must not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.

When released from prison, if she breaks these conditions, she is likely to receive more time in custody.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “It is a very sad day for this young woman who has been jailed, following persistent anti-social behaviour, and received a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"The sentence reflects that the Courts take these types of actions very seriously.

"We welcome the sentence which sends out a clear message that we will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour – it has no place in our district.”

Inspector Daniel Jones of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “Wakefield North East NPT officers have worked collectively with colleagues from the Council’s ASB team to secure this sentence and Criminal Behaviour Order for Carly’s persistent shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.