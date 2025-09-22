Woman named following fatal Wakefield collision as man remains in custody

Police have released details of a woman who died following a collision with a vehicle in Wakefield.

Louise Hargill, who was 46, suffered serious injuries after she was in collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa in Clifton Avenue, Horbury at about 10.15pm on Saturday, September 20.

Louise received emergency medical attention at the scene, but sadly died a short time later.

Her family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Louise Hargill suffered serious injuries after she was in collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa in Clifton Avenue, Horbury on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and anyone who witnessed it, or who has any information or footage which may assist, is asked to contact the team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website here, quoting log 1846 of 20 September.

