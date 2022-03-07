'You battered her like a punchbag': Judge blasts man's bloody attack on his wife of more than 30 years

Christopher Bartrop, aged 52, inexplicably turned on his partner and began raining blows down on her, fracturing her eye socket.

Prosecutor Bashir Ahmed told Leeds Crown Court that the couple's long-term relationship, in which they have ben married for more than 30 years, was described as being "good in general terms" with "no major previous incidents of violence", but they did argue.

On December 24 last year the couple had been getting on well, had been shopping and went out for a drink before returning to their home on Park Estate, South Kirkby.

They both drank Southern Comfort throughout the evening, when she suggested he turn the Alexa off and go to bed after saying he was tired.

Mr Ahmed said: "The defendant went towards the Alexa device while the victim was sitting on the sofa. He just started punching her. It was indiscriminate and persistent.

"She tried to protect her face but it did not work. She was screaming for help and bleeding profusely."

It was only when one of their sons entered the room that he was able to come to her rescue.

The police were called and Mr Ahmed said body-worn cameras from the officers showed blood across the floor, the carpet, hallway and living room.

Mr Ahmed said the sons told police it was "senseless" and that they were just normal couple.

Bartrop was arrested and admitted what he had done during his interview. He told them he was ashamed, could not explain why he did it, and was horrified when he was shown the photos of her injuries.

She suffered a fractured eye socket, cuts and swelling to her face, and bruising to her upper body, eyes, chest and arms.

Bartrop, who has been held on remand at HMP Leeds since that night, admitted a charge of Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

Mitigating, Richard Barradell said Bartrop's stint in prison had been the "worst period of his life" and he was "riddled with guilt and remorse".

Judge Robin Mairs accepted Bartrop had been a man of good character, who had been in employment all of his life and had been a good father and grandfather.

Judge Mairs said: "For reasons not apparent anywhere in the paperwork, you attacked her.

"You absolutely battered her like a punchbag for about a minute. She was bloody and screaming at you to stop, but you persisted.

"It's difficult as a father, grandfather and husband to sink much lower than that.

"Mercifully, the injuries you caused were less than they could have been.

"I could lock you up, you richly deserve it."

But he said that Bartrop had been "frank and candid", and so handed him a 16-month sentence, suspended for two years.