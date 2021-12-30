'You could have killed someone': Driver reached 136mph during police chase

Luke Milner had no licence or insurance when he tried to accelerate away from police on the A162 Ferrybridge bypass in the early hours of August 18.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Hannah Turner said police spotted the Skoda Fabia on Pontefract Road at around 2.30am.

The officer became suspicious when the Skoda, driven by 20-year-old Milner, began picking up speed and he refused to stop after the blue lights and sirens were activated.

The chase lasted for about 10 minutes before Milner pulled over, but he hit the eye-watering speed and swerved between lanes and undertook other vehicles.

Milner, of Carleton Park Road, Pontefract, admitted a charge of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and insurance.

He had no previous convictions.

No mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not send him to jail.

However, he said: "What an appalling piece of driving. What were you thinking of?

"You could have killed someone, not least yourself.

"The irony of trying to escape for having no insurance is just bizarre.

"I accept it's completely out of character. You brought yourself to a stop, gave yourself up and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity."

He gave him a a six-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and gave him 180 hours of unpaid work.