'You will never hurt anyone ever again': 78-year-old Pontefract man jailed for numerous child sex offences

Ronald Nicklin, from Pontefract, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 25).

A Pontefract man has been jailed after pleading guilty to numerous sexual offences against two children.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronald Nicklin, aged 78, of Mill Dam Lane, Pontefract, admitted a catalogue of abuse against the two victims when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 25).

He was sentenced to 18 years and nine months imprisonment, with an extended licence period of one year.

He was also put on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicklin pleaded guilty to six counts of assault a girl under 13 by touching; two counts of assault a girl under 13 by penetration; seven counts of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity; two counts of rape of a girl under 13 and one count of exposure

As part of their victim personal statement, one of the brave individuals said: ““You have taken so much from me, for so long. I am choosing now to take back the voice you stole; you will not hurt me anymore.

"You will never hurt anyone ever again; you will die in prison where you belong.”

The officer in the case, Eve Goodier, of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “It is difficult to imagine what Nicklin’s victims have gone through, with the horrific offending against them starting from the age of five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The police investigation began after one of the victims came forward to report what had happened to her out of genuine fear of another child being subjected to the sexual abuse that she had experienced.

“I do not underestimate how hard it was for both victims to have to relive what happened to them but the courage they have shown and the detailed statements they have given have ensured that Nicklin has been made to face justice for his actions.

“No sentence will give his victims their childhoods back or take away the memories of the awful abuse that Nicklin put them through, but I do hope that they can take some comfort in knowing that their actions have ensured that other children are now safe from this sexual predator.”