Young motorist charged with killing husband and wife in head-on smash

Paul and Susan Gossedge were passengers in a taxi that collided with an oncoming car in 2019.

Thomas Robert Coyles, of Dulverton Rise, Pontefract, is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on October 20 where his case was committed to the crown court.

The scene on Castle Syke Hill in the days after the smash.

He is due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on November 17. No pleas have been entered at this stage.

He was given unconditional bail.

A Honda Civic collided with the taxi containing Mr and Mrs Gossedge on Castle Syke Hill between Ackworth and Pontefract on the evening of Friday, June 28, 2019.

Mrs Gossedge, 69, who was a retired teacher, was a rear-seat passenger in the taxi and died at the scene.

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the crash, which happened next to a layby just north of the junction with Sandy Gate Lane.

The taxi, a Toyota Prius, was heading towards Ackworth with the other vehicle travelling towards Pontefract.