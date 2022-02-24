Youngster, 14, caught riding scooter on town streets

A young teenager had his scooter confiscated after being caught riding along the road in Castleford.

By Nick Frame
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 10:47 am
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 10:48 am

Three police constables had been patrolling the area on Saturday when they were called to The Green in Airedale where the youngster had been riding the blue scooter illegally.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was found to be only 14 year-old, so had no licence or insurance.

He was referred to the youth offending team.

The scooter was confiscated.