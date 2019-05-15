Youths 'ran off laughing' after killing hedgehog and her three babies in Wakefield

A hedgehog and her three babies were beaten to death in a brutal attack in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the animals were found on a footpath of Thornes Road, near the City of Wakefield Golf Club, on Wednesday, May 8.

The hedgehogs were found by a local resident who noticed two young people running from the scene.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: “I was walking down the path coming home.

“When I got round the corner and level with the stream I could see two people to my right hand side.

READ MORE: Nicole Harris: Police launch nationwide search for missing Wakefield teenager

“As soon as they realised I was there they ran off laughing. I got curious and that’s when I saw something with a brick on it.

“I took the brick off and it rolled into the stream. The mother was dead, the two young were dead, it looked like they’d been stamped on.

“They must have been very young, because they were only the size of my thumb.

“I walked a bit further down and I could see something pink and I realised that one of the babies was still alive.

“I picked it up and wrapped it in some toilet paper that was in my pocket.

“I got down about 200 yards level with the bench, but I put my hand in my pocket and it was freezing cold, it had gone.

READ MORE: 39 photos that will take you back to nights out in Wakefield club Flares in 2011

"I presume I’d picked it up when it was just on its way out. I turned around and took it back to its brothers and sisters.

“There’s no reason for it, it’s just sick.”

They placed the mother and her babies in a safe spot to the edge of the path before contacting the British Hedgehog Preservation Society for advice.

A formal investigation into the attack was also launched by West Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson for the RSCPA said: "We have been contacted about this upsetting incident and are urging anyone with any information to call us.

"Please ring the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for inspector Paula Clemence."

Contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting 13190237156.