Yvette Cooper MP calls for more police on the beat after 'appalling' stabbings

Yvette Cooper has spoken of her shock at the stabbings in Ossett and in Castleford at the weekend and is calling for more police officers to be brought back on the beat.

Ms Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley and Shadow Home Secretary, issued a statement following the death of Tony Steel in Ossett on Friday and an incident in which a man was slashed in Castleford town centre on Sunday.

Two men, aged 38 and 44, have since been charged with Mr Steel's murder.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Castleford incident where a man was slashed, and has been released on police bail.

Ms Cooper said: "These are appalling and shocking crimes and the police have the whole community's support in pursuing those responsible.

"Knife crime has always been relatively low in our area, so to have two awful stabbings in one weekend is really troubling.

"Across the country we've seen awful cases of gun and knife crime this summer and stabbings have gone up by 60% since 2015, yet far fewer violent criminals are being arrested or charged because the police have been cut.