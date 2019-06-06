D-Day 75th anniversary: Wakefield pays tribute to veterans

The district will pay tribute to the verterans of D-Day this week on the 75th anniversary of the key turning point the the Second World War.

Today - June 6 - marks 75 years since the event - the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War Two.

D-Day in numbers

Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France. The beach landings marked the start of a long and costly campaign to liberate north west Europe from German occupation.

With a huge force of more than 150,000 soldiers, the Allies attacked and gained a victory that became the turning point for World War Two in Europe.

Many veterans will head back to Normany to commemorate the occasion.

And in Wakefield a civic parade will be held on Saturday.

The parade will leave the town hall for a service at Wakefield Cathedral at 11am, before heading to the war memorial for noon.

Coun Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We owe a great debt to the D-Day soldiers who played such a vital role in securing victory in the war.

“This anniversary is a timely reminder of the great contribution made by so many brave and dedicated service personnel.

“We owe so much to them for securing the many freedoms that we are able to enjoy today.”

The Civic Parade and Service will take place on Saturday, June 8 2019 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.”

And today, at 11am, a flag will be raised in Hemsworth town centre at the war memorial.

And also today the Morrisons store on Dewsbury Road in Wakefield will host an afternoon tea for veterans from 3pm onwards.

