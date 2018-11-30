Delays on M1 due to accident at Wakefield

Commuters are facing delays this morning due to an accident on the M1 near Wakefield.

Two lanes are closed and traffic is queueing on the M1 Northbound from junction 39, A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield/Durkar) to junction 40 Wakefield Road.

Lanes one and two, of four, are closed.

Also, in Pontefract, Skinner Lane is still closed from De Lacy Way to Monkhill Avenue.

Emergency repairs are being carried out on a burst water main.

The road has been closed since Wednesday, November 28, and is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the areas if possible.