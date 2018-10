An LGV has become stuck on top of a motorway crash barrier on the M62 at Ferrybridge this morning.

One lane of the westbound carriageway near junction 33 had to be closed after the accident.

Highways England described the damage to the crash barrier as 'extensive'.

Nobody was injured but the recovery operation is expected to be complex as the truck is positioned on top of the barrier.

All lanes have re-opened.