Drowning prevention video by Wakefield Council shows tragic aftermath of three deaths in water

Tributes were left to Tyler Wilson whose body was recovered from the River Calder in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

The hard hitting video, to be released for Drowning Prevention Week (June 17 to June 24), is being launched to help educate people on the dangers of swimming in open water and ultimately reduce water-related incidents and fatalities.

It tells the stories of three fictional people and the impact their deaths have on loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was produced by Wakefield Council and the partners who make up the Wakefield District Water Safety Group.

The video follows the tragic death of Tyler Wilson.

The 16-year-old died after getting into difficulty in the River Calder in Castleford just before 7pm on Wednesday, May 25.

In the last year alone, across the Wakefield district, two young people lost their lives by drowning in open water.

The total number of water fatalities in 2022, across West Yorkshire, stands at seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people - not just young people – who’ve drowned in open water is on the increase across the country

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Two of our young people lost their lives after drowning last summer.

"And we’ve already had a heart-breaking reminder, of what can happen, with another tragic death less than a month ago

“The dangers of open water are having absolutely devastating consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Already we have too many families in this district, and across our region, that are grieving a loss greater than many of us can imagine

“We want to do all we can to help educate young people and families to the dangers, to help people stop and think of what could happen and help save a life.

Research and planning for the video got underway in winter 2022 and involved representatives from Wakefield Council, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, West Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Canal & River Trust and Wakefield Safeguarding Children Partnership.

Coun Hemingway added: “We carried out research with young people to try and understand the reasons behind them going in the water, and what might deter them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The concepts in this video are what young people told us would support them to make the right decisions.

“The video shows how easily people, of all ages, are tempted into open water, the very real consequence and the traumatic impact on families and friends.”

The ‘Be Water Wise’ video will be shared across the social media channels of the Wakefield District Water Safety Group to coincide with Drowning Prevention Week, and across the summer.

It will also be sent to schools and colleges for their use in water safety education, along with supporting resources, as well as being made available for all local authorities and water safety groups across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad