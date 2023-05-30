Tyler Wilson, died after getting into difficulty in the RIver Calder in Castleford just before 7pm on Wednesday, May 25.

Emergency services rushed to the area and launched a frantic search of the area and specialist dive teams were drafted in.

His body was recovered from the water at 8.30pm.

Tributes have been left to Tyler Wilson whose body was recovered from the River Calder in Castleford. Picture Scott Merrylees

One message left at the scene read: “I don’t know where to start as I’m in such disbelief.

"Tyler will be remembered as the best cousin I could have asked for.

"All the laughs we have had and memories we have created will last a lifetime. I wish it didn’t end so soon.

"You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. I miss you already.”

A message left at the scene

Another read: “Love and miss you so much, Tyler.

"Fly high high and make the sky beautiful for us all.

“Til we meet again.”

Another said: “To Tyler. You will be missed.”

Flowers at the River Calder

Tyler’s heartbroken mum Zoe Marie Scott posted a photo of him on social media in which he can be seen smiling with balloons shaped in the number '16'.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Love you forever my boy. Until we meet again."

Kerri Mountain-Stogden, his girlfriend's mum, posted on Facebook: "Heartbroken isn't the word.

"My poor baby daughter has lost her boyfriend, soul mate and best friend. He truly was her rock.

The Canal & River Trust warned of the dangers of swimming in open water

"I am so sorry to all Tyler's family, he was the best.

"A decent, honest boy that made my daughter the happiest girl.

"Our lives and house won't be the same without him. Rest in peace TyTy, you will always be in our hearts."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58pm to a report of a concern for safety for a male in the water.

"Emergency services attended the scene and shortly before 8.30pm a body was recovered from the water.

"His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time."

Further tributes near Methley Bridge

Meanwhile the Canal & River Trust, the national charity which cares for 2,000 miles of waterways in England and Wales is urging teenagers to stay out of canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks during half term and after exams finish.

It said 60 per cent of the accidental water-related deaths in 2022 happened at inland waters such as canals, rivers, lakes, quarries and reservoirs and 83 per cent of accidental deaths were male.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has warned against the dangers of swimming in open water after two young people drowned at a nature reserve near Beverley on the same day as the tragedy in Castleford.

The service said it rushed to the lake at High Eske Nature Reserve East Yorkshire, last night following reports of an incident at the beauty spot.

According to drowning figures collected by the National Water Safety Forum there were 226 accidental fatalities in the UK in 2022 – 105 of them during June, July and August.