Eco rubber chippings firm doubles capacity to meet demand
Eco Rubber Chippings’ products are produced from 100% premium recycled rubber in Wakefield and are shipped across the whole of the UK.
Alex Ruff, from Eco Rubber Chippings, explained: “The increase in demand from customers has been significant this year, with more repeat business than ever before and numerous clients recommending us to others. This positive word of mouth means we have significantly upped our production capacity to meet demand.
“Our chippings provide a long-lasting, fade-resistant and weather-proof finish. Most importantly, they are made from quality recycled rubber, making them environmentally friendly and ideal for both people and animals.
“Customers prefer them over traditional bark chippings, because of their durability and the amount of coverage they deliver - with just 20kg required per square metre for use as mulch. As well as supressing weed growth, they don’t decompose or splinter. They are frost resistant, reduce moisture loss, provide excellent drainage, are non-slip and even deter cats from fouling!
“We get fabulous feedback on the eight vibrant colours available, with clients really liking how natural they look and how soft they feel, as well as how they last and don’t need regularly replenishing.”
Ideal for use in play and recreational areas, parks, forest pathways, nurseries, schools, gardens and bowling greens, clients include local authorities, park operators, garage forecourt operators, caravan and leisure parks, building contractors and specialist groundwork businesses, as well as those in the equine and poultry industries.
Alex added: “Anything from 20kg to several tonnes can be ordered online. We also provide free 1kg sample boxes to demonstrate the durability and staying power of our products over traditional chippings.”
Eco Rubber Chippings’ products are easy to handle and install, with no maintenance required. They have been tested and certified in accordance with the strict requirements of BS EN 1177: 2008 Impact Absorbing Playground Surfacing - Safety requirements and test methods. Eco Rubber Chippings is a British Association of Landscape Industries accredited supplier.
For more details email [email protected] or visit www.ecochippings.co.uk for more details.