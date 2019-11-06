Electric dreams: Drivers to get free power boost at 13 different locations in Wakefield district

The first of 13 charging points for electric cars across the Wakefield district is ready to go live.

Drivers will be able to reboot their vehicles at West Street car park in Normanton from this Friday.

This charging point, in High Street car park in Horbury, will go live at the end of November.

And the charging point in Horbury's High Street car park will be usable by the end of November, with a further 11 stations to be installed across the area over the coming months.

The ports can fully charge an electric car in less than an hour, and drivers will be able to use them for free until October 2021, though any parking charges may still apply.

Each location will also have a designated bay for taxis to power up.

Speaking in Horbury on Wednesday, Wakefield Council's portfolio holder for transport, Matthew Morley, said that the charging points are a "massive" part of the authority's plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

He said: "This is a small start, but we will keep rolling them out and rolling them out. Over the next 10 to 15 years as we see more electric cars on the road, we will have to put more in place.

"As we move forward as a council, we'll have to make sure all of our own vehicles are electric."

The 13 points across the Wakefield district include four in each of Asda's local supermarket car parks.

And the ports themselves, which are relatively cheap to run, will be maintained by the council's property partner Engie.

Denise Jeffery, the Wakefield Council's deputy leader, added: "We want residents in Wakefield to consider switching to electric vehicles and one of the best ways to do this is to make it convenient and free for people to access chargepoints.

"As a council we have committed to becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030 and it is important that we also encourage our residents to reduce their carbon footprint.

“The electricity comes from 100 per cent renewable sources, so is great for the environment and just one of the many schemes we are looking at to help tackle climate change."

Full list of electric vehicle charging stations to go live in the next few months

West Street car park, Normanton

High Street car park, Horbury

Ventnor Way car park, Ossett

Welbeck Street car park, Castleford

Stuart Road car park, Pontefract

Unity Hall car park, Wakefield

Turton Street car park, Wakefield

Rodney Yard car park, Wakefield

Granary (Woolpack's Yard car park), Wakefield

Asda, Durkar

Asda, Glass Houghton

Asda, Dewsbury Road, Wakefield

Asda, South Elmsall

