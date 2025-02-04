Fire breaks out at Thai restaurant in Ossett
Firefighters tackled the blaze at Malagor Fine Thai Cuisine around 4pm yesterday (Monday, February 3).
The restaurant, writing on its Facebook page, said: “As some of you are already aware we suffered a fire yesterday.
“Thankfully no one was injured but there was a significant amount of damage.
“We will be closed until further notice whilst we assess the building.
"If you have a booking, we kindly ask you to cancel it via the booking system.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters from three different stations attended the scene.
A spokesperson said: "We were called at 16.41 yesterday to a building fire on Queens Drive in Ossett.
"We sent three crews, Ossett, Dewsbury and Morley who found a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant.
"Breathing apparatus, hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to extinguish the fire. No persons involved.”