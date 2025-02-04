Fire breaks out at Thai restaurant in Ossett

By James Carney
Published 4th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
A fire broke out at a restaurant in Ossett.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Malagor Fine Thai Cuisine around 4pm yesterday (Monday, February 3).

The restaurant, writing on its Facebook page, said: “As some of you are already aware we suffered a fire yesterday.

“Thankfully no one was injured but there was a significant amount of damage.

“We will be closed until further notice whilst we assess the building.

"If you have a booking, we kindly ask you to cancel it via the booking system.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters from three different stations attended the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 16.41 yesterday to a building fire on Queens Drive in Ossett.

"We sent three crews, Ossett, Dewsbury and Morley who found a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant.

"Breathing apparatus, hose reels and positive pressure ventilation fans were used to extinguish the fire. No persons involved.”

