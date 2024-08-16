The incident occurred at a flat on Leeds Road in Ossett.

A resident was rescued from a first floor flat on fire in Ossett on Thursday (August 15) by crews from Ossett and Dewsbury fire stations.

The incident occurred at 8.43pm on Leeds Road.

Crews from Ossett and Dewsbury fire stations attended the scene and rescued one occupant who suffered smoke inhalation. An ambulance also attended.

Breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and high powered fan were used to extinguish the fire.

The fire service reported that smoke detectors were working at the time of the incident.