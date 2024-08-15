West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to a report of a building fire on Kingsway in Ossett on Thursday morning (August 15).

The fire measured 15 metres by 20 metres and 100 per cent of the building was involved.

Fire engines from four stations – Ossett, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Wakefield – were in attendance.

Four breathing apparatus as well as two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.