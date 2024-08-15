Firefighters from Ossett, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Wakefield respond to building blaze on Kingsway in Ossett
Crews responded to an incident in Ossett this morning (Thursday) following a report of a building on fire.
Firefighters responded to the report of a blaze on Kingsway in Ossett at 6.02am on Thursday, August 15.
The fire measured 15 metres by 20 metres and 100 per cent of the building was involved.
Fire engines from four stations – Ossett, Dewsbury, Cleckheaton and Wakefield – were in attendance.
Four breathing apparatus as well as two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.