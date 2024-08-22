Incident: West Yorkshire Police attend scene on Doncaster Road near Chantry Bridge following collision between woman and bus
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in near Chantry Bridge.
Police were called to Doncaster Road near Chantry Bridge at around 5.11pm on Wednesday following a report of a collision between a female pedestrian and a bus.
West Yorkshire Police said the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were serious but not thought to be life threatening.
Road closures were put in place at the scene while investigation work was carried out.