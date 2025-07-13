Knottingley fire: People urged to keep windows shut as huge blaze breaks out in Knottingley
Dozens of firefighters were scrambled to the blaze on Weeland Road at 10.49pm yesterday.
Residents living nearby were being urged to keep windows and doors closed because of the heavy smoke.
At the fire’s peak, there were 12 crews deployed to tackle the flames and there are still eight fire crews there this morning.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has posted: “Several persons have been affected by smoke inhalation and are currently receiving care from the ambulance service.
"We continue to manage the incident and appreciate the public’s cooperation as emergency services work together to bring the situation under control.
"We kindly ask the public to avoid the area while emergency services manage the incident.”