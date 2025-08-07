'Lives are being put at risk': Warning after discarded batteries cause 46 fires in Wakefield

The danger of putting batteries and electrical items in the bin is being highlighted in a new campaign.

Waste management firm Biffa, in partnership with Wakefield Council, have joined forces with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) in response to a growing national crisis in the waste industry – battery fires.

Lithium-ion batteries - commonly found in everyday items such as vapes, mobiles, laptops, and power tools - are increasingly causing fires when discarded incorrectly.

Other types of batteries also present a risk.

In Wakefield alone, almost 85 tonnes of electrical items were incorrectly placed in recycling bins during 2024/25.

This led to 46 separate fires at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in South Kirkby, and five bin lorry fires, highlighting the significant risk to staff safety and public services.

Coun George Ayre, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate and Environment, said: “People’s lives are being put at risk by battery fires at our South Kirkby Recycling Facility and in bin wagons.

"We all need to take action to keep people safe, by not putting batteries or electrical items in any household bins .”

Dave Burland, Assistant District Commander - Wakefield District, at WYFRS.

The joint campaign includes safety videos and eye-catching bin lorry signs now visable across the district reminding residents to dispose of electricals responsibly.

There are 18 dedicated ‘bring sites’ with Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) recycling banks across the district, plus pink WEEE recycling bins located at every public library.

Residents are urged to use official recycling points to keep communities safe. To find your nearest electrical recycling location, visit: www.recycleyourelectricals.org.uk/electrical-recycling-near-me

Drew Pearson, Biffa's Wakefield Contract Director, said: “The UK is facing a growing epidemic of battery-related waste fires which threatens lives, vital infrastructure and the environment.

“Whether discarded on their own or hidden inside electronic devices, batteries wreak havoc when they are thrown in the wrong bin.

“While the vast majority of residents do dispose of these items safely, it’s really important everyone plays their part to prevent these types of fires.

"So remember, please take your vapes and items containing batteries to our dedicated 'Bring Sites' across the district, as well as the pink recycling bins in every library."

Dave Burland, Assistant District Commander - Wakefield District, at WYFRS, said: "Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we rely on every day, but if damaged, misused, or disposed of incorrectly, they can pose a serious fire risk.

“To stay safe, always charge batteries away from flammable materials, use the recommended manufacturer charger and avoid counterfeit alternatives, place them on a flat, solid surface.

"Never leave devices charging unattended, especially overnight. Don’t charge devices in hallways or near doors where they could block your exit in an emergency. In the event of a fire ‘Get out, Stay out, Call 999.’ Never try to tackle a fire yourself.

“When it comes to disposal, never put any batteries (including lithium-ion batteries) or disposable vapes in your household waste.

"Take them to a local authority recycling centre or a dedicated collection point at your supermarket. It’s a small step that could prevent a major fire.”