Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries after collision between car and e-bike in Wakefield
A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an accident in Wakefield this afternoon.
West Yorkshire Police say they were called to a collision involving a car and an e-bike on Dewsbury Road at 1.29pm.
The male rider of the e-bike has been taken to hospital with what have been described as “serious head injuries.”
Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.
As a result of the incident, traffic was diverted away from the area, leading to long delays for motorists.