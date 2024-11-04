Man taken to hospital with serious head injuries after collision between car and e-bike in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police responded to a collision between an e-bike and a car in Wakefield on Monday afternoon.

A man has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an accident in Wakefield this afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police say they were called to a collision involving a car and an e-bike on Dewsbury Road at 1.29pm.

The male rider of the e-bike has been taken to hospital with what have been described as “serious head injuries.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

As a result of the incident, traffic was diverted away from the area, leading to long delays for motorists.