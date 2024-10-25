Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A branch from a protected tree in a Wakefield village snapped and fell into neighbouring gardens destroying fences and a pub gazebo.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch from the massive copper beech in Kath and Jeff’s garden, at Denton Gardens in Ackworth, suddenly tore free and crushed a structure at the Ego at the Beverley Arms restaurant, as well a wall in the couple’s garden and two next door fences.

Kath said the tree, which is subject to a tree preservation order (TPO) and cannot be cut back without permission, narrowly missed a conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "Everyone heard it fall. The man round the corner whose conservatory said it sounded a bit like a train.

A large tree with a TPO has fallen in Jeff Hallas's garden, and also his neighbours' and a pub beer garden, despite him seeking permission to have it trimmed. Picture Scott Merrylees

"My daughter, who was in the house at the time, said she heard an almighty bang and the person next door ran round. They were so shocked to see what had happened.

“I don't know what would have happened if someone was sitting under the structure at Ego.

“The tree is far too big to be in someone's back garden. It needs to be in a park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lives could have been lost. It’s created a lot of stress and upset, besides a big bill.

The tree caused damage to neighbouring properties.

“It fell at 10.30am but it could have been very very serious, a few hours later it could have crushed someone.”

Kath said she had lived in the house with the tree for 53 years and would like to see it cut back or cut down if it is deemed to be dangerous.

She said the sole saving grace of the collapse was the sunlight could now find the garden whereas it was normally blocked out by the canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Jenkinson, service director for planning, transportation and strategic highways at Wakefield Council, said: “Trees on private property are the responsibility of the homeowner.

The couple are looking for permission to trim or remove the beech.

"This includes trees with a tree preservation order.

“Our role is to offer advice to homeowners about the steps they can take to manage and maintain their trees.

“In most cases, where a tree preservation order is in place, the homeowner needs to apply for permission before any work on a tree can be carried out.

"There are some exceptions to the application process – for removal of deadwood from trees, and the removal of fallen tree sections and/or snapped hanging branches from trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other works to the remainder of the standing tree, require permission.

“When we were contacted by a member of Mrs Hallas’s family a few weeks ago, we advised they may wish to contact a qualified tree surgeon to assess the condition of their tree.

“If Mr and Mrs Hallas require any further clarification we’re happy to advise them.”

It’s not the first time this year that TPOs have caused concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September a grandad from South Kirkby called for protected trees to be cut down after a branch from neighbouring school grounds fell and hurt his two-year-old grandson.

Michael Troop’s property at Park Farm Gardens backs onto Northfield School.

He said that in recent high winds a branch had blown from the trees, which he said were overgrown, and struck his grandson.