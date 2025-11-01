Memorial service to be held for victims of road traffic accidents

Leeds Minster. Picture by Google

A Wakefield-based charity will hold a service for those who lost their lives on the country’s roads and the people affected by accidents.

Charity Support and Care After Road Death and Injury (SCARD), which is based in Ossett, will hold a service at Leeds Minster on Sunday, November 16 at 3pm.

The charity said: “SCARD believe that we should remember and commemorate the lives of those killed and injured in the carnage on our roads.

"So, working together with our sister charity, CADD (Campaign against Drinking and Driving) SCARD introduced their annual Oakleaf Remembrance Service.

"The founders of SCARD started supporting other victims of road traffic collisions 32 years ago this year. That was also when the first service was held.

"All are invited to attend, but especially those who have been injured or have lost loved ones on the roads.

"Many people bereaved and injured on the roads attend the service, which focuses on personal experiences, observations and readings from the victims’ families."

Families who attend are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones, which will be displayed around the font.

The bereaved have the opportunity to write their loved ones’ name on an Oakleaf memorial and will be read out during the service.

To have an Oakleaf completed, please ring SCARD on 01924 562252 or email at [email protected].

Alternatively,you can contact Leeds Minster. If you are planning to attend the service, there will be oak leaves available at the church for you to fill in yourself when you arrive.