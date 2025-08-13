Police presence in Wakefield this morning: “Extensive enquiries” ongoing after man dies following shooting

By Catherine Gannon
Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 09:43 BST
“Extensive enquiries” are ongoing this morning (Wednesday) after a man died following a shooting which took place in Wakefield yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Police were called at 9.43pm yesterday evening to a report a man had been seriously injured following a firearms discharge.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

West Yorkshire Police said extensive enquiries are being conducted by its Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, and there is an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area.

It added that further details will be released in due course.

