Residents evacuated from homes after 'suspicious object' found at Wakefield property

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Residents were evacuated from their homes yesterday after a ‘potentially suspicious object’ was discovered.

Officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, raised the alarm shortly after 5pm.

A cordon was put in place, which required the evacuation of a number of residents from nearby houses, while the item was assessed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended at the scene.

Officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, located a potentially suspicious object, which turned out 'not to be of concern.'Officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, located a potentially suspicious object, which turned out 'not to be of concern.'
Officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, located a potentially suspicious object, which turned out 'not to be of concern.'

The item was assessed and found not to be of concern and the cordon was lifted shortly before 8pm and nearby householders were able to return to their properties.

"Local residents are thanked for their patience during that time.”

Related topics:ResidentsWakefieldWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice