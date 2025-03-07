Residents evacuated from homes after 'suspicious object' found at Wakefield property

Residents were evacuated from their homes yesterday after a ‘potentially suspicious object’ was discovered.

Officers conducting enquiries at a property on Agincourt Drive, Altofts, raised the alarm shortly after 5pm.

A cordon was put in place, which required the evacuation of a number of residents from nearby houses, while the item was assessed.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended at the scene.

The item was assessed and found not to be of concern and the cordon was lifted shortly before 8pm and nearby householders were able to return to their properties.

"Local residents are thanked for their patience during that time.”