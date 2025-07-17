'Rest easy': Floral tributes and messages left for 15-year-old killed in Hemsworth scooter crash

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a 15-year-old died in Hemsworth this morning (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the boy, who has been named locally as Khayos Blakey, died after the scooter he was riding crashed into a street sign on Market Street at 1.21am.

Two other boys aged 15 and 16 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff in nearby shops said the road was closed and police tape could be seen earlier this morning.

Flowers have been left at the scene where a 15-year-old boy crashed this morning (Thursday) on Market Street in Hemsworth.

Flowers have since been left at the scene.

Friends have been taking to social media to share their shock and condolences.

One said: "Always had a smile on your face, what a little character you were. Rest in peace young man. Absolutely gutted. Sending all my love to the Blakey family."

Another said: "Rest easy brother. Only a young one man, my blessings and love go out to your family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: Rest in paradise Khayos. Another young life taken way too soon. This world is far too cruel and small, my heart goes out to all your loved ones, forever 15."

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “Extensive investigations remain ongoing into this very serious collision which has sadly resulted in a young teenage male losing his life.

“Officers will be supporting his family as we investigate the circumstances of what took place.

“We have arrested two other males also believed to have been on the bike, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the Yamaha scooter being ridden in the Market Street area or near Tesco’s just before the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has footage or information which could assist the enquiry is asked to contact us at the Major Collision and Enquiry Team on 101 or online here.

"Anyone getting in touch should reference police log 119 of 17 July.”