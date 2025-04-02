Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services are at the scene of a bus crash in Rothwell this afternoon.

It’s reported that a bus crashed into houses on Leadwell Lane at around 12pm.

The road has been closed between Rothwell and Carlton.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the scene along with paramedics.

The crash happened at around noon.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on Leadwell Lane, Rothwell.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

