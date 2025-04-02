Rothwell crash: Crash involving a bus as road closed and emergency teams respond
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services are at the scene of a bus crash in Rothwell this afternoon.
It’s reported that a bus crashed into houses on Leadwell Lane at around 12pm.
The road has been closed between Rothwell and Carlton.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at the scene along with paramedics.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on Leadwell Lane, Rothwell.
“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”
*Keep checking back for updates.