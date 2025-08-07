Serious crash at Castleford level crossing leads to major train delays between Leeds and Knottingley

Police were called to Albion Street, in Castleford earlier today (Thursday).

A serious crash at a level crossing in Castleford has caused major disruption to all train services between Leeds and Knottingley.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision, which happened earlier today (Thursday), has brought all trains between Leeds and Knottingley to a standstill.

National Rail confirmed all lines have been blocked and services have been cancelled or delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 10am this morning police were called to a report of a collision on Albion Street, Castleford.

“It was reported that a car had been in collision with two other vehicles, with the occupants of the car then leaving the scene.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in the area”.

The incident is affecting Northern and TransPennine Express routes, with no trains running in either direction.

Services that run via Wakefield are not affected, but Leeds to Sheffield services are also no longer calling at Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All TransPennine Express services are also currently unable to run between Normanton and York in both directions.

Rail replacement transport has been requested, and passengers have been told to expect delays of up to 35 minutes if travelling by bus.

Northern has advised that its tickets can be used at no extra cost on alternative Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley.

This story will continue to be updated.