Serious crash at Castleford level crossing leads to major train delays between Leeds and Knottingley

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:25 BST
Police were called to Albion Street, in Castleford earlier today (Thursday).placeholder image
Police were called to Albion Street, in Castleford earlier today (Thursday).
A serious crash at a level crossing in Castleford has caused major disruption to all train services between Leeds and Knottingley.

The collision, which happened earlier today (Thursday), has brought all trains between Leeds and Knottingley to a standstill.

National Rail confirmed all lines have been blocked and services have been cancelled or delayed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 10am this morning police were called to a report of a collision on Albion Street, Castleford.

“It was reported that a car had been in collision with two other vehicles, with the occupants of the car then leaving the scene.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in the area”.

The incident is affecting Northern and TransPennine Express routes, with no trains running in either direction.

Services that run via Wakefield are not affected, but Leeds to Sheffield services are also no longer calling at Castleford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All TransPennine Express services are also currently unable to run between Normanton and York in both directions.

Rail replacement transport has been requested, and passengers have been told to expect delays of up to 35 minutes if travelling by bus.

Northern has advised that its tickets can be used at no extra cost on alternative Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley.

This story will continue to be updated.

Related topics:LeedsCastlefordWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice