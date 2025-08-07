Serious crash at Castleford level crossing leads to major train delays between Leeds and Knottingley
The collision, which happened earlier today (Thursday), has brought all trains between Leeds and Knottingley to a standstill.
National Rail confirmed all lines have been blocked and services have been cancelled or delayed.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 10am this morning police were called to a report of a collision on Albion Street, Castleford.
“It was reported that a car had been in collision with two other vehicles, with the occupants of the car then leaving the scene.
“Enquiries remain ongoing in the area”.
The incident is affecting Northern and TransPennine Express routes, with no trains running in either direction.
Services that run via Wakefield are not affected, but Leeds to Sheffield services are also no longer calling at Castleford.
All TransPennine Express services are also currently unable to run between Normanton and York in both directions.
Rail replacement transport has been requested, and passengers have been told to expect delays of up to 35 minutes if travelling by bus.
Northern has advised that its tickets can be used at no extra cost on alternative Northern services between Leeds and Knottingley.
This story will continue to be updated.
