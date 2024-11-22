West Yorkshire Police appeal for information following report of male near River Aire in Knottingley on Thursday evening

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a report of a male near the River Aire in Knottingley on Thursday evening.

A concern for safety call was received at 7.41pm on Thursday regarding a male seen on the wrong side of the bridge a short time earlier.

Emergency services conducted a search, including an underwater search unit, but did not locate anyone in the water.

West Yorkshire Police said further enquiries would be made today (Friday), including reviewing CCTV opportunities in the area.

Detective Inspector Heather Shearer said: “With the temperatures overnight, it is clearly very concerning that we have had a report that someone may have gone into the water. Currently this is the only report we have had, and we have not had any reports of any missing people in the Knottingley area.

“I would urge anyone who has seen a man near the river in Knottingley yesterday evening to please report this to us.

“Similarly, if you believe you were the male sighted on the bridge then please come forward urgently to confirm that you are safe and well.”

Information can be provided to Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1531 of November 21.